Egyptian Minister of Military Production Mostafa Salah has met with the German-Japanese machine tools manufacturer DMG MORI’s CEO Rajeev Anand to mull bolstering cooperation in several manufacturing fields, according to a statement.

They discussed the possibility of scaling up the efficiency of a number of machines at the military production companies, in addition to the production of iron alloys for the computer numerical control (CNC) machines.

This came within the framework of the Egyptian president’s directives to transfer and localize the latest manufacturing technologies and industry 4.0 technologies.

