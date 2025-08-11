PHOTO
Arab Finance: Damietta Container and Cargo Handling recorded a block trading deal valued at EGP 513.578 million, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on August 10th.
The transaction was executed on 5.288 million shares of the company.
The transaction was executed on 5.288 million shares of the company
PHOTO
Arab Finance: Damietta Container and Cargo Handling recorded a block trading deal valued at EGP 513.578 million, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on August 10th.
The transaction was executed on 5.288 million shares of the company.