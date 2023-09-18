Trade exchange between Egypt and China hit around $16 billion in 2022, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir announced.

The Egyptian government is keen on striking a balance in the trade balance between both countries via increasing Egyptian exports to China as well as promoting Egyptian products in the Chinese market.

This came during an event held to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of China.

