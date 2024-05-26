Trade exchange between Egypt and China reached $15.7 billion in 2023, with Egyptian exports to China recording $881 million, First Assistant to Prime Minister Randa El-Minshawi announced.

In a meeting headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, El-Minshawi stated that more than 2,600 Chinese companies have invested $8 billion in Egypt last year.

The China-Egypt TEDA region currently hosts over 140 companies operating in the industrial, logistics, and services sectors, she pointed out.

These companies have invested over $3.3 billion in TEDA, creating over 10,000 job opportunities, she added.

