Arab Finance: Cairo International Airport recorded 2.870 million in total passengers during August 2025, an annual growth of 8% from 2.648 million passengers, according to an official statement.

On a monthly basis, this number was 8.4% higher than 2.647 million passengers in July 2025.

The registered number of total flights stood at 20,050 last August, up 7% from 18,729 flights in July 2025. It rose by 5% year-on-year (YoY) from 19,049 in August 2024.

This sustained growth reflects Cairo International Airport's position as Egypt's primary gateway and a major regional hub for air traffic in the region.

