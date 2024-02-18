The Egyptian Cabinet has authorized the Ministry of Finance, represented by the Real Estate Tax Authority (RETA), to cooperate with the electronic tax systems developer E-Tax to provide solutions for the first and second phases of RETA’s digital transformation project, as per a cabinet statement.

The three-year agreement will be renewed automatically for another two-year term if the parties agree on so.

The cabinet has also approved the business report submitted by the committee formed to study the technical and financial proposal submitted by E-Tax.

This move comes within the framework of the ministry’s plan to implement RETA’s digital transformation project, based on setting up an online portal to provide a range of automated tax services to property tax lenders.

