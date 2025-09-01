Arab Finance: Preliminary indicators show a decline in debt of Egypt’s budget agencies to 85.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) in June 2025, from 89.4% in June 2024, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced.

During a press conference, Kouchouk stated that the economic diversification and key partnerships with the business community contributed to offsetting revenue shortfalls from the Suez Canal and the energy sector.

The minister also highlighted that the budget agencies' external debt shrank by $4 billion over two years, with repayments surpassing borrowings.

In this regard, the average maturity of domestic debt was extended from 1.2 years in June 2024 to 1.6 years by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025.

He affirmed that the government reached its targets and maintained financial stability to attract more private investment and meet citizens' needs.

Egypt achieved its highest-ever primary surplus in FY 2024/2025 at 3.6% of GDP, which helped the ministry to spend more on sectors that impact people's lives, he added.

