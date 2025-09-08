Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing of eight agreements between Egypt and the Kingdom of Bahrain to boost economic cooperation in several areas, according to a statement.

The first memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Egypt Aluminum Company and Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) to evaluate the feasibility of building an alumina refinery in Egypt.

The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) signed the second MoU with the Bahrain Economic Development Board to reinforce bilateral investment relations.

Meanwhile, the Egypt Expo & Convention Authority (EECA) and Exhibition World Bahrain penned a strategic cooperation agreement.

The Egyptian Customs Authority and Bahrain Customs Affairs inked a mutual recognition agreement for the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Program.

Furthermore, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities signed a cooperation MoU with Bahrain’s Ministry of Tourism.

Represented by the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the Egyptian ministry sealed another MoU on cooperation in the field of antiquities and museums with the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities.

The seventh MoU was signed between the Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) and Bahrain’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce to prevent monopolistic practices.

Finally, the last agreement was signed by Egypt’s Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation and the Bahraini Ministry of Sustainable Development. It aims at enhancing technical cooperation, exchanging expertise, and promoting capacity building in the field of sustainable development.