Tunisia - The national digital investor platform launched by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Tunisia Investment Authority (TIA) will be transformed into a digital one-stop shop, the European financial institution announced on Wednesday.

It will provide fully automated digital services aimed at improving the investor experience, attracting foreign direct investment and creating jobs. Services will track the entire investor journey, from declaration of investment to the granting of authorisation and aftercare,” EBRD added.

The EBRD has collaborated with the TIA and Tunisia’s Ministry of Economy to launch an interactive digital guide for investors to facilitate access to information, opportunities and incentives for business investors, according the press release.

To support improvements in Tunisia’s business climate, the Bank has also provided technical assistance to the Strategic National Investment Council, hosted by the TIA, to boost public-private dialogue by proposing policies and reforms to promote the development of the private sector. Several of the recommendations that sprung from this council have been approved by the Tunisian Government, including the reform of the authorisations regime to make it more investor friendly and a convergence roadmap aimed at unifying the investment ecosystem.

The launch of the platform was attended by EBRD First Vice President Jürgen Rigterink and TIA Chief Executive Officer Namia Ayedi.

At the ceremony, Jürgen Rigterink said: “We are very proud of our continued partnership with the Tunisian Investment Authority and our joint endeavours to strengthen the business ecosystem and improve investors’ experience through this new one-stop platform. We hope the digital tool will provide useful guidance to investors and accelerate additional direct business investment in Tunisia.”Namia Ayadi was quoted in the EBRD statement as saying this partnership “offers a very important opportunity for us to expand what has been done in improving the investment climate in Tunisia.” She hoped “this will be one of many joint actions in support of attracting new foreign direct investments in the country.”

Since launching the EBRD Digital Hub in 2022, the Bank has undertaken 36 new investments and 50 policy engagements focused on digitisation. It has also provided local business advice to 851 small and medium-sized enterprises to support their digitalisation.

