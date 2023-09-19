eAswaq Misr, the e-commerce subsidiary of e-Finance Investment Group, has signed a cooperation protocol with the Industrial Modernization Center (IMC) to encourage local industry and boost exports, eAswaq stated on September 18th.

The signing comes within the framework of the state’s strategy to achieve financial inclusion and digital transition in the industrial sector.

Executive Director of the IMC Duaa Salima said that this protocol mainly aims at localizing local industries through a business-to-business (B2B) market to boost Egyptian exports and develop marketing channels for exporting to become digital.

This will pave the way for launching a digital market to offer and distribute Egyptian products, including inputs and production requirements for export and the local market, she added.

