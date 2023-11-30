CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (CICH) posted a 53.7% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company during the first nine months of 2023, according to a filing on November 30th.

The company’s consolidated profits after tax and minority interest stood at EGP 746.475 million in the nine-month period, compared to EGP 485.695 in the first nine months of 2022.

Revenues rose to EGP 4.71 billion from EGP 2.437 billion in the nine months ended September 30th last year.

Meanwhile, standalone net profits after tax recorded EGP 414.835 million in the January-September period, up from EGP 194.406 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

CI Capital Holding is one of Egypt's leading non-bank financial services providers. It offers a wide range of solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

