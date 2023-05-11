The Cabinet has ratified a draft law on customs duties exemption on gold imports brought by arrivals from abroad for six months, as per a statement on May 11th.

However, travelers will still have to pay value-added tax on these imports, the statement noted.

The draft law shall not be applicable to natural pearls, cultured pearls, precious stones, and semi-precious stones.

The Cabinet’s approval comes within the framework of the country’s efforts to stabilize gold prices in markets and control gold smuggling across customs points

