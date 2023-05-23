Arab Valves Company (ARVA) has reported a net profit after tax of EGP 1.670 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, down by 61.88% year on year (YoY) from EGP 4.381 in the same quarter a year earlier, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 23rd.

Net sales declined to EGP 25.685 million in Q1-2023, from EGP 32.728 million in Q1-2022.

Arab Valves is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in designing and manufacturing brass valves and fittings.

The company’s product portfolio includes several types of valves, tabs, blenders, and fittings in different sizes and applications. It also produces a range of ores, which are used in a number of industrial applications.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).