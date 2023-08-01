Travel off Path, a website specialized in tourism and travel, highlighted in a report the most important reasons that attract tourists to visit Egyptian tourist destinations during the current year, which is expected to witness record tourist numbers.

The report said that Egypt received more than 7 million tourists during the first half of this year. This number is expected to reach 15 million by the end of the year, which represents a significant increase compared to 2022.

The report indicated that Egypt boasts vibrant tourist cities, ancient monuments and places, and picturesque landscapes, in addition to its reasonable prices.

It also pointed out that Egypt recently introduced a multiple-entry visa valid for 5 years, which makes it easier for tourists to visit than ever before, and is an attractive factor for those who want to get to know the country more.

Travel off path also explained that the tourist can use his credit card in Egypt, as the use of credit cards has become more common in Egypt to pay in hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions, explaining that the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities is now implementing a non-cash payment system using bank cards to purchase entry tickets to a number of sites. Archaeological sites and famous museums, including the Pyramids of Giza, the Unfinished Obelisk in Aswan, and the Citadel of Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi in Cairo.

The report also talked about Nile cruises, pointing out that after the movie “Death on the Nile”, which was produced in 2022, the number of tourists who are eager to sail in the Nile River, which is the longest river in Africa, has increased.

This is in addition to the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is scheduled to open soon, as it will become the largest archaeological museum in the world dedicated to one civilization, which is the ancient Egyptian civilization. It will contain many artifacts, including the complete collection of treasures of King Tutankhamun, explaining that the museum is located about two kilometers from the famous Giza pyramids.

The report also emphasized that Egypt is a safe tourist destination for tourists and that the famous tourist cities such as Cairo, Luxor, Aswan, Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh can be visited and enjoyed by all tourists, with its diverse and unique tourism and archaeological components.

The report touched on highlighting the new airlines, pointing out that they made traveling to Egypt easier than ever before, referring to the new routes that were announced.

