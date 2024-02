At least 15 people have been killed and seven others injured in a multiple-vehicle collision in the El Amaraya area of Egypt's Cairo-Alexandria desert road, the Egyptian state news agency said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Adam Makary)

