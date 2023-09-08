AMMAN — The Italian embassy in Jordan on Tuesday hosted a reception as a platform to address food security, climate change solutions and sustainability.

This event was organised under the auspices of the United Nations’ International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a multilateral development finance organisation that contributes to a number of projects on food security and climate change solutions in the Kingdom. Carlo Cracco, a world-class chef and pioneer of Italian cuisine, partnered with the IFAD for this event to highlight the unfolding challenges caused by climate change and promote efforts to build resilience to such changes.

Speaking during the event, Cracco gave an overview of his visit to the Kingdom, noting that his worldwide tours are dedicated to supporting rural communities in their adaptation to climate change.

Italian Ambassador to Jordan LucianoBizzotti spoke on climate change’s impact on agricultural production and food supply. He stressed that Italy is committed to supporting its international partners to achieve climate solutions.

In a statement sent to The Jordan Times, the embassy said that Italy is serious about addressing climate change and attaches great importance to all initiatives concerned with climate change mitigation and food security.

The event was hosted at the Italian ambassador’s residence and was attended by ambassadors and representatives of various foreign embassies in Amman.

