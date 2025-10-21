Riyadh: Takween Advanced Industries Company decided, on 19 October 2025, to establish SAR-denominated Sukuk programs, compliant with Islamic Shariah principles.

Takween appointed Sukuk Financial Company as the financial advisor for the Sukuk issuance and offering, valued at SAR 650 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

The program aims to support the company’s working capital and operational activities and its subsidiaries. It will also finance the expansion projects and achieve its strategic objectives.

Subject to obtaining all necessary approvals, the offering will be carried out in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Takween incurred 335.56% higher net losses at SAR 35.56 million, compared to SAR 8.16 million in H1-24.

