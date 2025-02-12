State-owned utilities firm Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) has priced its Regulation S senior unsecured USD dual-tranche sukuk amid strong demand.

The five-year sukuk is priced at Treasuries + 85 basis points (bps) with a profit rate of 5.225% while the 10-year green sukuk is priced at UST+95 bps with a profit rate of 5.489%.

The order books were in excess of $6.1 billion, excluding joint lead manager (JLM) interest for the 5-year and over $5.5 billion (excluding JLM interest) for the 10-year.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com