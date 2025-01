Saudi-listed Riyad Bank plans to redeem its $1.5 billion 10-year sukuk five years early next month.

The announcement comes two days after the bank’s announcement that it will issue a new sukuk under its SAR 10 billion ($2.67 billion) riyal denominated programme.

The Tier-2 dollar sukuk to be redeemed was issued in February 2020. Riyad Sukuk Limited will pay unpaid periodic distribution to holders.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com