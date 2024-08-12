DUBAI - Nasdaq Dubai has welcomed the listing of US$500 million Sustainable trust certificates issued by Warba Bank, a Kuwaiti Islamic Bank. This is the fourth listing under their $2 billion trust certificate issuance programme.

In a statement on Monday, Nasdaq Dubai said, "This is a significant listing, as it marks the first-ever Sustainability Sukuk to be issued in Kuwait in compliance with Warba Bank's sustainable finance framework. The five-year certificates are designed to support eligible sustainable projects and initiatives, aligning with global sustainability goals."

Nasdaq Dubai continues solidifying its status as the premier platform regionally and globally for fixed income and ESG-related listings. The exchange holds an outstanding total value of $134 billion in listed fixed income securities and $30 billion in ESG listings. Among these, ESG Sukuk account for $18 billion, including the recent listing of Warba Bank.

The issuance received an overwhelming positive response from investors, with orders reaching $1.8 billion, which is 3.6 times the issuance size. This strong demand underscores the growing appetite for sustainable investment opportunities in the region.

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM, said, "We are pleased to welcome Warba Bank's Sukuk to Nasdaq Dubai. This listing reflects our commitment to continuously support green and sustainable financing initiatives in the region and provide a robust listing platform for such financial instruments."

With this additional listing, the total value of Warba Bank's Sukuk, currently listed on Nasdaq Dubai, reaches $1.25 billion through three listings.