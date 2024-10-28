Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC, an investment company indirectly wholly owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi via Mubadala Investment Company, has mandated banks to arrange a group fixed income investor presentation in Dubai today for a sukuk issuance.

MDGH Sukuk Limited, a subsidiary of Mamoura Diversified Global Holding (MDGH Sukuk Limited), the obligor, is expected to issue an inaugural benchmark Regulation S only AED-denominated 5-year senior unsecured sukuk offering, subject to market conditions.

The sukuk certificates will be issued under its newly established unlimited Trust Certificate Issuance Programme.

MDGH Sukuk Limited issued its maiden senior unsecured RegS sukuk wakala 10-year $1 billion offering in April 2024. The transaction closed at a spread of 70 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries, from the initial price guidance of 100 bps over UST on strong demand.

Mamoura is rated Aa2 by Moody’s, AA by S&P and AA by Fitch Ratings.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Bindu Rai)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com