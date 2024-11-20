JAKARTA - Indonesia has raised $2.75 billion through U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds with tenures of 5.5 years, 10 years and 30 years, the largest sale in a year, the finance ministry said.

The 5.5-year notes had a coupon of 5% and raised $1.1 billion, while the coupon for the 10-year notes was 5.25% and raised $900 million. The 30-year note carried a coupon of 5.65% and raised $750 million.

"The transaction attracted interest from a wide range of investors and geographies, demonstrating strong investment appetite and market confidence in the government, given the country's strong economic fundamentals," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The transaction was oversubscribed by 1.8 times due to high demand, the ministry added.

The proceeds from the bonds will be used to finance the 2025 state budget.

Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, J.P. Morgan, KFH Capital, and Standard Chartered were the joint lead managers and the joint bookrunners in the deal, while BRI Danareksa Sekuritas and Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia were the co-managers.

In June, Indonesia sold $2.35 billion in multi-tranche global sukuk.

