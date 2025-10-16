GIB Capital has announced its role as a joint lead manager and bookrunner in the successful issuance of a $2.5 billion dual-tranche offering for Bahrain, priced on October 1, 2025.

The landmark offering was split across a $1.5bn long eight-year sukuk and a $1bn 12-year bond.

The transaction demonstrated robust investor confidence, generating a combined orderbook that exceeded $8.5bn in orders.

The demand was globally diversified, drawing strong participation from regional, UK, and US investors.

This successful issuance marks the kingdom’s second capital markets transaction this year, underscoring GIB Capital’s dedication to facilitating critical capital raising for key financial institutions in the region.