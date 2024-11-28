The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), rated B+ by S&P (stable) and B+ by Fitch (stable), has mandated banks for a 7-year USD-denominated senior unsecured 144A/Regulation S Ijara / Murabaha on behalf of the Bahrain government, acting through the Ministry of Finance and National Economy.

Joint lead managers on the $1.2 billion sukuk include the Dubai Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JP Morgan, KIB Invest, Mashreqbank psc, National Bank of Bahrain B.S.C. and Standard Chartered Bank.

The sukuk will have a fixed coupon rate of 5.875%.

The settlement date is 5 December 2024, with a maturity date of 5 June 2032.

The sukuk will be listed on the London Stock Exchange (Main Market).

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

