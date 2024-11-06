Saudi Arabia - Almarai won the Best Corporate Sukuk for its $750 million international sukuk deal issued in July 2023.



Almarai received the award from the Assets Triple A Islamic Finance Awards, which was held at the St. Regis Hotel on October 8, 2024, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards are among the most prestigious recognitions in the global finance sector, honoring outstanding Islamic banks and transactions worldwide.



Awardees are selected through a rigorous process involving quantitative and qualitative evaluations to identify the top Islamic institutions and landmark transactions across various countries.



It is worth noting that Almarai is the largest vertically integrated dairy company in the world and the largest in the production and distribution of food and beverages in the Middle East, and its products reach the countries of the Arabian Gulf, Egypt and Jordan through a transportation fleet that is the largest in the Middle East.



The Almarai Company lead team for the Sukuk preparation was Danko Maras, CFO; Ikram UlHaque, Head of Finance; Imtiyaz Shaikh, Assistant Treasurer; Mansour Alwetaid, Senior Legal Counsel; and Junje Floron, Treasury Manager.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).