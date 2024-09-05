Bahrain - Al Baraka Islamic Bank has entered into a an agreement with Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) to offer a suite of exclusive benefits and rewards specifically designed for the bank’s customers who hold World Elite MasterCard credit card.

The World Elite Mastercard credit card is planned to be officially launched soon, and will bring a host of unique advantages to its cardholders.

A signing ceremony was recently held at Al Baraka Islamic Bank Head Quarters, where the agreement was signed by Dr Adel Abdullah Salem, CEO of Al Baraka Islamic Bank, and Mohammed Yousif Al Binfalah, CEO of BAC, in the presence of senior executives from Al Baraka Islamic Bank, BAC, Hala Bahrain, Gulf Air Group and Mastercard.

Designed for the elite

This agreement comes as Al Baraka Islamic Bank prepares to launch the World Elite MasterCard, which is specially designed for elite individuals, providing them with a wide range of unique benefits and services, with the aim of enhancing the customer experience and meeting their growing needs, especially while travelling. This includes unlimited access to over 1,200 airport lounges worldwide and immediate enrollment in the Al Baraka Rewards Programme.

It also offers World Elite Mastercard concierge, Fulfil Visa services, Airport Security Fast Track Services with Travel Pass, Booking.com cashback, complimentary travel insurance, 24/7 emergency services and exclusive premium experiences in various fields, ensuring a lifestyle of luxury and convenience.

Dr Salem said: “We take pride in this partnership, which underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional services to our customers. The World Elite MasterCard credit card will unlock a new realm of benefits and luxurious experiences for our esteemed clientele.”

He added: “As we prepare for the launch of this innovative card, we are dedicated to incorporating additional exclusive benefits that align with the growing demands and aspirations of our valued customers. Our commitment is to provide outstanding banking experiences that not only meet but exceed customer expectations, whether during their travels or in their daily lives.”

Exceptional services

AlBinfalah said: “BAC is pleased to announce a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Awal Private Terminal and Al Baraka Islamic Bank. This partnership will grant World Elite credit cardholders an access to the exceptional services offered by the terminal, catering to owners and users of private jets, as well as first and business class passengers. BAC is confident that this collaboration will further enhance the terminal's standing as a premier destination for discerning travellers.”

Reem Tannir, Country Manager for Bahrain, Mastercard, commented: “Mastercard is committed to providing seamless and secure payment solutions that suit consumers’ lifestyles. We are delighted to collaborate with Al Baraka Islamic Bank and BAC to introduce the World Elite Mastercard credit card, which connects discerning travellers to a world of priceless experiences that seamlessly blend unmatched luxury and convenience.”

