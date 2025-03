Saudi Arabia’s Rawasi Albina Investment Co. has sold 50 million riyals ($13.3 million) worth of sukuk at a profit rate of 10.25%, the first in a series of riyal denominated sukuk programme worth a total SAR 500 million.

Alkhair Capital was the sole arranger and dealer of the senior, unsecured issuance which was nearly 500% covered.

