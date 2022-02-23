AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) signed an agreement to enhance the productivity and resilience of agro-food small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that employ or serve refugees and host community members.

A statement by the JCI on Tuesday, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said that the joint initiative is part of efforts to help agro-food SMEs improve their productivity and working conditions.

The pilot initiative will provide technical and financial assistance to 15 enterprises whose activities have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

The employment of Syrian refugees and host community members; investment in job retention and workforce re-skilling programmes for business continuity and growth; and improvement in working conditions are among the main eligibility criteria for enterprises to join the initiative, according to the statement.

The ILO, in cooperation with the JCI, is set to provide tailor-made financial and technical assistance to the selected SMEs, supporting efforts to improve occupational safety, hold trainings, and develop business continuity and expansion plans.