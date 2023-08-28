Gobi Partners GBA (Gobi GBA) was established in 2016 as a part of the leading Pan-Asian venture capital platform Gobi Partners. Gobi GBA is the sole general partner (GP) of the Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund (AEF) as well as the AEF Greater Bay Area Fund (AEF GBA Fund) and has formed strategic partnerships with other renowned financial institutions such as HSBC and Hang Seng Bank. As of 2022, Gobi GBA has invested in over 70 start-ups across the Greater Bay Area and has fostered the growth of 7 unicorns including Airwallex, Amber, Animoca Brands, GoGoX, Prenetics and more. https://gobi.vc https://www.linkedin.com/company/gobi-partners-gba

ZENCE OBJECT stands as a pioneering enterprise rooted in the Greater Bay Area, committed to tackling the global challenges of waste and carbon emissions. Their mission revolves around advancing the cause of green sustainability, harnessing innovative technologies and eco-conscious materials to furnish eco-friendly solutions across diverse industries, and contributing to the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives of businesses. Through transformative technological strides and rejuvenating materials from the East, ZENCE OBJECT is resolutely reshaping the world and enhancing lives. For more details about ZENCE OBJECT, please visit: www.zenceobject.com

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.