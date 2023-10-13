MARRAKECH, Morocco - The World Bank on Friday said it is bolstering its collaboration with nine multilateral development banks (MDBs) to accelerate its vision of a world free of poverty on a livable planet.

It said measures already being implemented or under consideration by the MDBs could yield $300 billion to $400 billion of additional lending capacity to help developing countries confront "a perfect storm of intertwined crises — from climate shocks and conflicts to pandemics and surging debt."

