Fair rankings by reputable news and trends organization Supply Chain Connect are determined each year based on factors such as the company's revenue, reputation, and local recognition. This achievement emphasizes WIN SOURCE's capability as a reliable supply chain partner for quality electronic parts, which is also widely known for its competitive pricing flexibility, intelligent supply chain big data system, and professional global technical support team.
This is the third time that WIN SOURCE has been recognized by Supply Chain Connect for its excellent service. The company ranked 2nd on the 2022 Top 30 Asia-Pacific Distributors List, 17th on the 2023 European Distributors List, and 18th on the global distributors list this year. This means they have successfully expanded their reach to impact the global international market and achieved revenue growth in the past, where they achieved a revenue of $613 million USD in 2022, compared to their revenue of $389 million USD in 2021.
"We are thrilled to be ranked as one of the top 50 global electronic component distributors by Supply Chain Connect," said Ethan Tsai, CEO of WIN SOURCE. "With over 23 years of experience dedicated to optimizing the supply chain of the electronics industry, we are proud that our hard work and efficient services have been recognized for the second year in a row, this time on an international scale. This achievement truly strengthens our commitment to providing excellent supply chain solutions and establishing trusted partnerships with customers worldwide."
Since its establishment as Asia's first overseas B2B e-commerce platform, WIN SOURCE has also widely been applauded for its sustainable development and social responsibility, where the company actively promotes environmentally friendly business practices. The very nature of WIN SOURCE's product replacement solution emphasizes sustainability, where customers are not only provided with obsolete and commonly used parts, but also provided with innovative replacement solutions and services to help them meet current and future business goals. Simultaneously, WIN SOURCE helps reduce excess inventory of components, meaning less waste and provision of multi-source options via alternative solutions.
The company also focuses largely on digital transformation, where it has recently streamlined its processes by implementing intelligent analysis methods and concentrating on energy-saving data indicators. WIN SOURCE has developed its own unique quality control system, from packaging inspection and cargo label inspection to product appearance testing, which comprises visual inspection and nondestructive testing, alongside compliance with precise environment and humidity control. This entire flow has helped the company achieve efficient and accurate quality control over all its products, demonstrating how the power of innovation can streamline and elevate supply chain processes.
In the future, WIN SOURCE will continue building on its digital strategy, integrating transformative and powerful technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, and the Internet of Things to spur efficiency across all its operations, whilst also advocating for the sustainable development of the semiconductor supply chain. This involves enhancing its internal supply chain operation system, including sales, procurement, warehousing logistics, marketing, and other subsystems in order to support the global supply chain. The company remains dedicated to helping all its customers truly achieve one-stop BOM procurement by automating more customer-facing functions, optimizing the online shopping platform and supplier network, whilst continuously reducing procurement and production costs to allow customers from all industries and backgrounds to develop their businesses to their full potential.
Since 1999, WIN SOURCE has remained committed to providing one-stop BOM procurement for all its customers' needs within its B2B online platform. Currently, the company has over 230 employees working across 7 locations, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Germany, Italy, the United States, and Japan, as well as its headquarters in Shenzhen, China. All operations at WIN SOURCE are AS9120B, ISO 9001:2008, ISO13485, ISO28000, ISO14001, and ERAI certified, including order entry, customer service, receiving, picking, shipping, purchasing, and inventory.
WIN SOURCE continuously works towards reducing procurement and production costs, aiming to become the preferred partner for electronic components distribution and supply chain management in Asia Pacific and across the world.
For more information and to shop for electronic products, visit win-source.net.
Hashtag: #WINSOURCE
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
WIN SOURCE