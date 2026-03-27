Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Wuhan, Voicecomm Technology is one of the leading core technology providers and ecosystem operators of trustworthy conversational AI listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and obtained the qualification as National-level SRDI, Technology Little Giant and High-Tech Enterprise. Leveraging its proprietary trustworthy Agent，the Company overcomes pain points in the commercialization of large language models, such as hallucinations and compliance issues, ensuring AI is usable, manageable, and controllable in enterprise environments. For enterprise-level customers, the Company provides AI services covering the entire process of "communication –decision – execution". Its trustworthy Agent solutions have been widely deployed across multiple scenarios, including City management and administration, Automotive and transportation, Telecommunications, Finance, Healthcare, and Energy management, and it is dedicated to empowering the intelligent transformation of diverse industries.

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