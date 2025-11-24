Milestones position Vantage as a leading digital infrastructure provider in APAC with 1GW of operational and planned capacity across the region

DENVER, USA and SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2025 - Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced that it has completed a $1.6 billion equity investment into its Asia-Pacific platform led by an affiliate of GIC, a global institutional investor, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (“ADIA”). Part of this capital was allocated to close the acquisition of Yondr Group’s 300MW+ hyperscale data center campus located in Sedenak Tech Park, Johor, Malaysia.





The transaction, initially announced in September, expands Vantage’s regional platform to 1GW of operational and planned IT capacity across Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong. The addition of the Johor campus marks Vantage’s third campus in Malaysia and strengthens its ability to serve customers with direct access to other key Asia-Pacific markets, including Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.





“DigitalBridge’s vision and long-standing investment, now bolstered by new commitments from anchor investors GIC and ADIA, will drive our continued growth and expansion in the region,” said Jeremy Deutsch, president of Vantage Data Centers, APAC. “Finalizing the acquisition of this campus in Johor marks an important step in our growth strategy for APAC. We are bringing one of Southeast Asia’s largest and most advanced hyperscale campuses into our platform, enhancing our ability to deliver sustainable and scalable infrastructure for AI and cloud customers across the region at rapid speed and scale.





“We’re thrilled to welcome more than 30 Yondr APAC team members into the Vantage APAC family. We look forward to their contributions as we expand and support our customers in the locations that matter most.”

The Johor campus, JHB1, sits on nearly 73 acres and will deliver more than 300MW of IT capacity across three data centers once fully developed. Located within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, JHB1 offers strategic connectivity with dark fiber routes and access to regional hubs. The campus was originally financed through a green loan and features sustainability-focused technologies, including direct-to-chip liquid cooling. The data center campus is also on track to meet EDGE certification standards.





To learn more about Vantage’s expanding APAC platform, please visit: https://vantage-dc.com/data-center-locations/apac/.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers is a global leader in digital infrastructure serving the world's most influential AI and cloud providers. With operations spanning North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage delivers capacity at unrivaled speed and scale, driven by a relentless commitment to operational excellence and customer success. Vantage is empowering transformative companies to shape the future.





