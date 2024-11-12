Founded in 1981, the University of Macau (UM) is international comprehensive research public university in Macao, with a multicultural campus and a system of whole-person education underpinned by faculties and residential colleges in an international education setup. Eighty percent of its faculty members are from outside Macao. With English as the primary medium of instruction, the university is committed to producing innovative and socially responsible graduates with a global mindset and international competitiveness. Website: https://www.um.edu.mo/

Among the world-renowned scholars who have joined UM are experts in economics, education, and law. They bring their expertise to the university and strengthen its position as a leading global academic institution. From left to right: Prof Angus Chu, Distinguished Professor and Head of the Department of Economics; Prof Fan Lianghuo, Chair Professor and Dean of the Faculty of Education; and Prof Yu Xingzhong, Chair Professor in the Faculty of Law and Director of the Institute of Advanced Studies in Humanities and Social Sciences.

