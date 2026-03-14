The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) – previously The Engineering Society of Hong Kong - was founded in 1947. In 1975, the HKIE was incorporated under The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Ordinance, Chapter 1105 of the Laws of Hong Kong. Today the HKIE has over 32,000 members, of which around 17,000 are Corporate Members. The Institution aims to bring together engineers of different disciplines for their common good. The HKIE is committed to upholding the quality of membership, and sets standards for the training and admission of engineers from 22 engineering disciplines. It also has strict rules governing members' conduct and is dedicated to raising the ethical standards of professional engineers in Hong Kong. For more information about the HKIE, please visit https://hkie.org.hk

Group Photo of officiating guests at the Opening Ceremony, including Ms Bernadette LINN Hon Ho, JP, Secretary for Development(4th right); Mr YE Shuiqiu, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region(4th left); Ir Ricky LAU Chun Kit, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) (3rd left); Ir The Hon Aaron BOK Kwok Ming, Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency - Engineering) cum Past President of the HKIE(3rd right); Ir Alice CHOW, President of the HKIE(middle); Ir Prof Frank CHAN Fan, GBS, JP, Senior Vice President of the HKIE (2nd left); Ir Rupert LEUNG Kwok Yiu, Vice President of the HKIE(2nd right); Ir William LUK Wai Lam, Vice President of the HKIE(1st right); and Ir Prof Alfred SIT Wing Hang, GBS, JP, Chief Executive and Secretary of the HKIE(1st left).

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