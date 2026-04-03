This year's exhibition highlights Taiwan's strategic advantages as an island nation, including convenient transportation and an English-friendly environment. The initiative aims to attract travelers from Singapore, Malaysia, and all around Asia to explore Taiwan's breathtaking underwater landscapes.
Taiwan boasts a remarkably diverse marine ecosystem, offering distinct, world-class diving experiences across its coastlines. In collaboration with local experts, TTA will showcase the unique highlights of Taiwan's premier dive destinations:
Northern Taiwan: Monsoon-shaped sedimentary rocks host vibrant "ocean gardens" of soft corals and seasonal green algae. It is a premier destination for macro photography, while Yilan's Guishan Island offers advanced divers thrilling underwater hot springs and shipwrecks.
Southern Taiwan: Delivering year-round tropical diving, Kenting features magnificent fringing reefs and diverse underwater topographies, whereas Xiao Liuqiu stands out as a world-renowned hotspot for swimming alongside green sea turtles.
Eastern Offshore Islands: Off the East Coast, Green Island and Orchid Island are nourished by the crystal-clear waters of the Kuroshio Current. Divers can explore thriving artificial habitats, such as Green Island's iconic Steel Reef, which teems with dense schools of fish. Visitors to Orchid Island can also experience the deeply rooted, traditional seafaring culture of the indigenous Tao people.
Penghu: The archipelago presents a striking duality, combining dramatic basalt landscapes above water with expansive intertidal zones, exhilarating drift dives, and vibrant coral gardens below.
From mesmerizing macro marine life to majestic sea turtles and rich cultural heritage, Taiwan's varied underwater environments make it an unmissable frontier for divers worldwide.To provide attendees with expert travel advice, transportation insights, and firsthand local knowledge, leading dive operators from Northern, Southern, and Eastern Taiwan, as well as Penghu, will be represented at the pavilion. They will guide visitors through these unique regions and assist in planning future dive trips.
The pavilion will also host six exclusive dive presentations featuring internationally renowned Taiwanese underwater photographers and experts, including internationally renowned underwater photographers Yorko Summer and Peggy Chiang , alongside dive expert NT Chen. Through compelling visual storytelling, they will share their firsthand diving experiences in Taiwan. Highlights from these sessions will be made available online after the event, allowing global audiences to experience Taiwan's underwater beauty.
Beyond destination showcases, Taiwan will also highlight the strength of its local industry through Made in Taiwan (MIT) dive brands. To further engage visitors, the Taiwan Pavilion will host a Daily Lucky Draw at 5:00 PM. Attendees will have the opportunity to win high-quality diving gear generously sponsored by leading MIT brands, including 123, DIVEVERYDAY, and ATMOS.
Taiwan's marine paradise awaits your exploration.
Event Information
- Event Name: ADEX BIG BLUE LEGACY
- Date: 10–12 April , 2026
- Time: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM (Daily Lucky Draw at 5:00 PM)
- Venue: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Halls 401–406, Booths N25–N30
- Organizer: Taiwan Tourism Administration, Ministry of Transportation and Communications
Hashtag: #TaiwanTourismAdministration #TTA
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Taiwan Tourism Administration