TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2024 - In response to global supply chain changes, Thailand, located at the center of ASEAN, has become a top choice for international manufacturers, promoting digital transformation across various industries. Digitalization inevitably increases cybersecurity risks, making supply chain security a top priority. As a high-tech stronghold, Taiwan has extensive supply chain cybersecurity experience and has nurtured numerous solution providers that are highly regarded internationally.To encourage the collaboration between Thailand and Taiwan in cybersecurity, Taiwanese corporations and associations have organized a delegation of renowned cybersecurity firms to Bangkok in early August. The delegation will lead several well-known Taiwanese cybersecurity companies to visit public associations in Bangkok and hold a 'Taiwan Cybersecurity Day,' sharing and exchanging Taiwan's expertise in supply chain cybersecurity and cybersecurity verification. The delegation will also discuss strategies for joint defense against cyberattacks and ways to enhance international cooperation.'Taiwan Cybersecurity Day' will be held on August 7 (Wednesday) afternoon at The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam in Bangkok. The event will feature presentations from internationally acclaimed Taiwanese cybersecurity firms like. They'll share insights on zero trust solutions, OT cybersecurity technology, professional cybersecurity management and detection services, etc. Invitations have been extended to exchange ideas with government officials, corporate executives, technical experts, and academic representatives. The event invites all interested in cybersecurity issues to join us in exploring how to maintain competitiveness and information security in the digital age. For more event details, please refer to the event page: https://reurl.cc/XG7KGD Hashtag: #CISA

