10 million trees are expected to be planted in 10 years to realize forest restoration.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 November 2023 - After listing on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 2013, Sunfun Info Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 5278), which was founded by the cloud-based dating service "iPair", has not only provided users with dating services but also crossed over to the biomedical industry by establishing "Daiken Bio." in 2018. Adhering to the original intention of "treating consumers as family members", Sunfun has successfully entered the healthcare market with its high-quality and high-concentration fish oil, lutein, and other products. This year, Sunfun once again extended its tentacles and announced its entry into the sustainable field by cooperating with several non-profit tree planting and conservation organizations around the world to launch a tool-based dedicated App "KOFO". The App has the core concept of planting trees once downloaded by users, which echoes and implements the goal of global net-zero carbon emissions and restores forest resources. For the launch of the "KOFO" App on the 8th, Sunfun Info Co., Ltd. also invited the Australian Firefighters, who have been absent from Taiwan for 3 years, to make a passionate Appearance on stage to invite global users to download the App. By "focusing" on saving the earth, it is expected that 10 million trees will be planted within the next 10 years and help restore the global ecosystem.According to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the global average temperature has already risen by 1.2 degrees Celsius, thus extreme climate is becoming more intense and frequent, which will cause great danger to the environment and people all over the world. Extreme climate has led to the spread of wildfires in forests around the world, such as the recent forest fires in Australia, which have caused the deaths of more than 3 billion animals and burned nearly 11.46 million hectares of forests, causing a devastating impact on global biodiversity. Human logging due to land development has reduced forest coverage year by year, which not only drastically reduces the carbon storage capacity of forests, but also leads to an increase in the frequency and scale of natural disasters. Forests are not only closely related to the survival of animals and plants but also have a crucial impact on the global climate. At the 26United Nations Climate Change Conference, more than a hundred leaders around the globe committed to ending deforestation by 2030, making "forest preservation" an important goal for global efforts. In this regard, Sunfun Info Co., Ltd.'s CEO, Calvin, Chia-Ming Chang, said, "Sustainability has always been an important corporate vision for Sunfun Info Co., Ltd., from human resources to health to the environment. About 13 years ago, I came across the book 'Six Degrees', and realized the great impact of climate change on the earth, I deeply understood that forests have an important relationship with climate change, and I believe that sustainability is not just a slogan. 'KOFO' was created to encourage consumers to 'Stay Focused and Save the Earth.' "KOFO" is a downloadable sustainable technology tool that allows users to plant a real tree on Earth. It joins forces with global non-profit organizations such as Eden Reforestation Projects, Trees for the Future, Plant For the Planet to plant trees. Additionally, it sponsors Carbon Positive Australia and One Tree Planted, as well as supports Koala Conservation Australia, an organization dedicated to koala conservation. to invite consumers to join in the effort to plant trees and practice forest restoration. Mr. Chang even said humorously, "Because the spirit of Sunfun Info Co., Ltd. is to have fun, work hard, and be healthy for a hundred years, and since fun, work hard, and be healthy have already been achieved, we hope that by planting trees, we can make the only earth last for a few more hundred years."After a 3-year hiatus from Taiwan to support "KOFO", the Australian firefighters called for planting trees to protect the earth.Forests account for 31% of the world's surface area are closely related to human life and have a great impact on the world's ecosystem. Today at the press conference for the launch of "KOFO", a green App that hopes to call on the world to plant trees to protect the Earth and to revitalize global forest resources through forest planting, the Australian firefighters and the representative of the State of Queensland in Taiwan were invited to make a passionate stand and call on everyone to plant trees to love the Earth. Patrick Hafenstein, representative of Queensland, said, "We are very excited about the launch of the "KOFO" App because Australia is one of the countries suffering from extreme climate change. We are grateful for Sunfun Info Co., Ltd.'s commitment to environmental sustainability, and look forward to more like-minded partners joining us in the future to restore forested areas and promote sustainable development. The Australian Firefighters, who risk their lives to fight forest fires, said, "The increasing frequency of forest fires in recent years has made us realize the importance of forest habitats to the earth, and we are honoured to be able to stand on stage for the "KOFO" App, and we very much look forward to the positive impacts that "KOFO" will bring to the ecological environment.According to OXFAM, an international non-profit organization, each person in the world produces about 7.7 tons of carbon dioxide in his/her lifetime, and if one tree can absorb 20 kilograms of carbon dioxide for the earth, each person will have to "help the earth to plant back" about 385 trees on average. "KOFO" has already taken the lead in planting over 30,000 trees for the Earth before the launch of the App, and we expect to reach the goal of planting tens of millions of trees in the next 10 years. To Sunfun Info Co., Ltd., forest restoration is only a starting point, and in the future, Sunfun Info Co., Ltd. will focus on the conservation of endangered species of wildlife and expects to contribute more to the ecological diversity of plants and animals and promote the sustainable development of the global ecosystem.Download "KOFO" Here: https://koalaforest.org/

About KOFO App

"KOFO" is a gaming tool App that helps you to focus, with a special tomato clock experience! "KOFO" will plant a real tree on earth for users when they first download it. Users can set their focus time in the App to accomplish their goals and plant virtual trees on the phone at the same time. This allows users to focus on their work, study, or sports while planting trees in KOFO's virtual forest, symbolizing their commitment and dedication to the protection of nature. Use the "KOFO" App to make your focus more valuable and continue to add more greenery to the world through focusing, so let's Stay Focused, then Save the Earth.



About Sunfun Info Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2002, Sunfun Info Co., Ltd. mainly develops online dating services, its products include the "iPair" Live Dating App, "SweetRing" Wedding Dating App, "weTouch" Fashion Dating, and many other Apps, and the "iPair" website, Sunfun Info Co., Ltd. was listed on the counter in 2013, and the current product market is locked in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the U.S., Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and other countries or regions, and the market for Sunfun Info Co., Ltd.'s products have continued to grow. In 2018, adhering to the original intention of taking care of their health and that of their families, they founded Daiken Bio., which is committed to researching and developing safe, secure, and effective health food products, with high quality and good reputation. In 2022, Daiken Bio. received 7 international gold awards from the World Quality Assessment.





