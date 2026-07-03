From left: Dato'Dr. Hafiz Kahar, Executive Chairman and Group President of Olympia International Group; Ms. Li Chen, President of Hainan Airport Cross-Border Industry Development Co., Ltd.; Mr. Ian Neo Chee Hua, President of the Southeast Asia Research Center for Humanities(SEARCH); Mr. Cheong Chen Khan, Vice Chairman of FSBM Holdings Berhad; Puan Norsham binti Abdul Latip, Deputy Secretary-General (Technology Development), Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), Malaysia; Ms. Zhou Jing, Vice Chairman of the Chian Malanshan Global Expansion Alliance and Chairman of Fuhui Media Group; Ms. Joyin He Jiaying, Founder and CEO of Omirol AI & Mochi Media; Professor Dato' Dr. Hashim Bin Salleh, President of the Kuala Lumpur International Chamber of Commerce; Professor Dr. Loke Chui Fong, Vice Chancellor of Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT); and Mr. Jason Zhang Yaozhi, Chairman of the ASEAN Headquarters of the World Internet of Things Convention, pose for a group photo during the official launch ceremony of the 2026 Malaysia AI Innovation & Development Exchange Forum.

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