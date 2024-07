SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone's go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is located in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, and the UAE. In 2022, the startup secured an $8M USD Series A funding round led by Tiger Global , with participation from AEF Greater Bay Area Fund and Transcend Capital Partners .

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 July 2024 - SleekFlow, a Singapore-based leading provider of AI-powered omnichannel conversation suite, announced the appointment of Gao Lei as Chief Technology Officer CTO, effective immediately.With over 20 years of tech leadership at Silicon Valley and tech entrepreneurial experience in AI and Big Data, Gao Lei brings a wealth of expertise in building and scaling engineering teams and developing and operating highly scalable and available infrastructure, and creating innovative products that drive business growth.Prior to joining SleekFlow, Gao Lei served as the CTO at LinkedIn China , where he was responsible for building and scaling the engineering team to support the company's rapid growth. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in developing several award-winning products that have transformed how businesses engage with their customers."I am excited to join the SleekFlow team and contribute to the company's continued success," said Gao Lei. "SleekFlow has a strong reputation for delivering innovative customer engagement solutions. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance the platform further and drive even greater value for our platform users.""We are looking forward to welcoming Gao Lei to the SleekFlow team," said Henson Tsai, Founder and CEO of SleekFlow. His record of successes in delivering transformative technology solutions makes him the ideal candidate to lead our future plans. We are confident that his leadership and vision will further strengthen SleekFlow's position as a leading player in the customer engagement space."About Gao LeiGao holds a PhD in Data Replication/Distributed Systems from The University of Texas at Austin and has been recognized as a thought leader in the technology industry, having been featured in numerous industry publications and conferences.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.