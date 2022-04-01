RIYADH — The Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah Al-Sawaha, met here on Thursday with Djibouti’s Minister of State in charge of Digital Economy and Innovation Maryam Hamdo Ali.



During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the field of the digital economy.



The Djiboutian delegation was also briefed on the Kingdom's pioneering experience in the communication and information technology, digital government, and cybersecurity sectors.

