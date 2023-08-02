Rentokil Initial’s Biogents BG-Counter 2 revolutionises mosquito control while safeguarding the environment

As the leading pest management specialist, Rentokil constantly invests in R&D and advanced technology to deliver service excellence and quality assurance to our partners from various commercial, industrial & residential homes. With more than 50 years of local brand establishment and global prominence in over 60 countries, Rentokil is dedicated to meeting customers' pest control needs. We also offer fumigation solutions and vector control to government agencies under the brand name Rentokil. The other business division, Initial, caters to hygiene solutions in and out of the washroom, including Air Care, Hand Care, Cubicle Hygiene and Floor Care. Initial also provides drainage solutions under the Specialist Hygiene division. We also provide surface and air-conditioner mould removal services for commercial and residential properties under the brand name Mouldgone. Rentokil Initial Singapore is privileged to receive various awards and accolades as a testimony to achieving service, business, operational and quality excellence. We established high health and safety competency standards and achieved some accolades, including bizSAFE Star, ISO 9001, 14001 and OHSAS 18001, Singapore Quality Class and Superbrands 2014 (Consumer and Business Choice). Rentokil recently won the Expat Living Gold Choice award, a testament to best-voted pest control.

