The Quality Building Award (QBA) is a biennial award that recognizes buildings of outstanding quality and those that demonstrate outstanding teamwork. The provision of quality buildings is an essential ingredient of a prosperous and modern society, and the Quality Building Award aims to promote a collective commitment by the building industry to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and competitiveness. The theme of QBA 2026 is "Smartly We Build | Sustainably We Thrive | Inclusively We Lead", which aimed at recognizing the adoption of smart, sustainable, and inclusive solutions, driving innovation and eco-friendly practices to foster collective progress and ensure a thriving, sustainable future. As always, the QBA 2026 will continue to recognize outstanding contributions to society and drive the ongoing advancement of construction industry. The Quality Building Award 2026 is jointly organized by ten leading professional institutions in Hong Kong, including：

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