Pudong New Area in Shanghai Releases Promotional Video for the 5th Anniversary of Building a Pioneer Area

With the theme of "Striving Pioneer Area, Creating New Miracles", the promotional video tells the new practices of Pudong in advancing pioneering reforms and exploring leading-level opening-up; how, with the perseverance of self-reliance and self-improvement, it has gathered national strategic sci-tech strength, fostered and expanded world-class innovative industrial clusters, and become a stage for global talents to converge; how, through the mutual coordination of two-way connection, it has enabled the financial core area to set sail on a new journey and the shipping hub to forge the foundation for leapfrog development; how, by pursuing win-win results through internal and external connectivity, it has expanded new space for two-way cooperation, promoted reform and development through opening-up, and led global trends; and how, as a people-oriented city that everyone aspires to live in, it has built a modern urban area and created a high-quality life.
Hashtag: #PudongNewArea
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Pudong New Area