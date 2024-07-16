As one of Singapore's leading private education institutions, PSB Academy proudly celebrates its 60th anniversary, marking a heritage of almost six decades dedicated to shaping over 200,000 learners. With our campaign themed "Uncovering Diamonds," we reflect on our journey and commitment to defining our identity as "Asia's Future Academy." Established in 1964 under Singapore's Economic Development Board, and later the Productivity and Standards Board, PSB Academy was founded to enhance the knowledge and skills of Singapore's workforce. Our approach to education focuses on what truly matters: performance in the New Economy. We are dedicated to providing quality education that nurtures future-ready graduates equipped with the skills and tools necessary to thrive in a digitally-driven world. To bolster our commitment to excellence, we have recently launched the STEM Wing—an expansion of our City Campus. This innovation hotbed is equipped with high-tech, industry-approved labs and facilities designed to enhance STEM education for our students. Located in the heart of the city, our learning spaces foster global connectivity, offering a collaborative environment that prepares students to become agile innovators and contributors to society. With a robust network of industry partners, PSB Academy ensures our students are well-prepared for the workforce. Today, we host over 17,000 students each year from more than 50 nationalities, offering a comprehensive slate of certificate, diploma, degree, and short courses. As we commemorate this milestone, we remain dedicated to uncovering the diamonds within each learner, continuing our legacy of excellence and innovation for many more years to come.

