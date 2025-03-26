The sculptures are now available for public viewing at various locations across K11 MUSEA and add a bold, interactive dimension to Hong Kong’s city-wide celebration of the arts From 26 March to 13 May 2025 at GF, Promenade, K11 MUSEA

British neo-pop artist, Philip Colbert, unveils his monumental sculpture, THE LOBSTER PAINTER, at the promenade at K11 MUSEA during Hong Kong Arts Month (Photo Credit: Anthony Kwan, Getty Images)

THE LOBSTER PAINTER adds a bold and interactive dimension to Hong Kong’s Arts Month (Photo Credit: Anthony Kwan, Getty Images)

Limited-edition special Asset-Backed Collectible (ABC) versions of THE LOBSTER PAINTER enable collectors to become co-collectors (Photo Credit: Philip Colbert Studio)





Five of Colbert’s signature lobster sculptures will also be on display inside K11 MUSEA – including Lobster Fountain and Lobster Flower (Photo Credit: Anthony Kwan, Getty Images)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2025 - British artist's newest work,and five signature lobster sculptures transform K11 MUSEA into a vibrant hyper-pop world. With the aim of bringing art to the community, the artworks are presented by K11 Art Foundation (KAF) and merge art, technology, and accessibility. The monumental artwork,, is a collaboration between Colbert and Co-Museum, and is a striking 7.5-metre-high steel sculpture on public view from today till 13 May 2025.To celebrate the launch of the public artworkan exclusive kiosk pop-up has opened on the promenade at K11 MUSEA and Avenue of Stars offering limited-edition special Asset-Backed Collectible (ABC) versions of THE LOBSTER PAINTER. These 33-centimetre collectible figure, (Original Edition priced at HKD 3,888; Gold Edition priced at HKD 14,888) are a collaboration between Philip Colbert and Co-Museum, enabling collectors to become co-collectors of the monumental sculpture through blockchain technology.Each collectable will represent a shared connection to the monumental sculpture itself, while, through blockchain-powered ABCscollectors will become co-collectors of. As a special highlight, co-collectors will also have the unique opportunity to have their names on a sign at the base of the collectable. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the collectable will be used to continue supporting the development of contemporary art through KAF's art and culture programmes.For those unable to attend in person, the limited-edition ABCs will also be available for purchase online at K11 Experience co-museum.shop and www.philipcolbert.com Five of Colbert's signature lobster sculptures will also be on display inside K11 MUSEA until 13 April. Four of them —and— will be located at the. The fifth sculpture, can be found at the, further expanding Colbert's lobster takeover of Hong Kong.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Philip Colbert

"I became an artist when I became a Lobster," – Philip Colbert.



Born in Scotland and living and working in London, Colbert is often referred to as the "godson of Andy Warhol". He has created a global following for his cartoon lobster persona and his masterful hyper-pop history paintings. His work powerfully explores the patterns of contemporary digital culture and its relationship to a deeper art historical dialogue. After graduating with an MA in Philosophy from St. Andrews University, Colbert's work has received international acclaim in museums and galleries worldwide for his energetic new approach to painting and pop theory. Following on from early Pop painters such as Richard Hamilton, Roy Lichtenstein and James Rosenquist, Colbert's paintings cross high art themes from old master paintings and contemporary art theory with everyday symbols of mass contemporary culture, all narrated through the eyes of Colbert's cartoon Lobster alter ego. He has been championed as a contemporary pop master by art world figures such as Charles Saatchi & Simon de Pury.



About K11 Art Foundation

Founded by Dr. Adrian Cheng in 2010, K11 Art Foundation is a non-profit organisation in Hong Kong dedicated to fostering the development of Asian contemporary art. Since its inception, its scope has expanded to include supporting the global art ecosystem to champion emerging artists from across Asia, reflecting the diversity and dynamism of the continent's art scene. In 2023, K11 Art Foundation International Council was established to empower and support the next generation of Asian artists, to continue establishing partnerships with leading art and cultural institutions around the world to create impactful cross-cultural exchanges and contribute to the expanding global contemporary art discourse. These include the K11 Artist Prize and K11 Curator Prize, prestigious awards that recognise and honour exceptional Asian artists and Asian art curators; and the K11 Salon, a global series of talks which aim at fostering international dialogues on arts and culture.



About K11 MUSEA

Hong Kong's Silicon Valley of Culture, K11 MUSEA, is the latest cultural-retail destination in Victoria Dockside located on the harbourfront of Tsim Sha Tsui. Inspired by 'A Muse by the Sea', K11 MUSEA is designed to enrich new consumers' daily lives through the power of creativity, culture and innovation. A destination 10 years in the making, K11 MUSEA opened its doors in August 2019 to usher in a new era of cultural-retail which speaks to the growing consumer demand for immersive experiences in art, culture, nature and commerce.



About Co-Museum

Co-Museum is an art & cultural collective aimed at widening art ownership to a broader audience. Pioneers of the asset-backed collectable (ABC) standard, Co-Museum enables access of artworks and artefacts traditionally owned by the top 1% by connecting fractional ownership of the base asset with art collectables that include physical, digital & communal components. Together, Co-Museum aims to usher in a new paradigm for art ownership and put art back in the hands of the people.



K11 Art Foundation