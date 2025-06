HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 June 2025 - The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) took part in the world-renowned London Tech Week 2025 held from 9 to 11 June in London, UK, as the only participating university from Hong Kong. Four PolyU startups showcased their ground-breaking innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), advanced manufacturing technologies and healthcare solutions. The event attracted business leaders, industry experts and investors from around the world, providing the PolyU startups with valuable opportunities to explore potential collaborations and establish partnerships.PolyU is committed to translating cutting-edge research into impactful solutions that address real-world challenges. Below are introductions to the four PolyU startups.At the event's panel discussion themed "Creating the Future from Campus: Why are University Spinouts so Important for Innovation?",, shared his insights into knowledge transfer, the nurturing of university spinouts, and the support and resources available to PolyU startups. Prof. Chao remarked, "Supported by PolyU's signature startup ecosystem,, our startups are spearheading translational innovations that generate long-lasting global societal impact. Our ecosystem not only provides invaluable development opportunities but also fosters the international growth of our entrepreneurs. I am delighted to see PolyU startups shine at London Tech Week, inspiring global audiences with their creativity and determination to make a difference."This year, the London Tech Week attracted over 45,000 participants from more than 90 countries, including startups, technology giants, investors and innovators. The event provided a platform for startups to engage in person with venture capitalists, corporate investors and angel investors; promote their solutions on dedicated stages; connect with industry leaders at the forefront of innovation; and gain valuable insights from successful entrepreneurs who have expanded globally. For more information, please visit the event website Hashtag: #PolyU

PolyU participated in the world-renowned London Tech Week 2025 held from 9 to 11 June in London, UK. Group photo of Prof. Christopher Chao, PolyU Vice President (Research and Innovation) (front row, 5th from right), PolyU delegation and Ms Daisy IP, Head of Investment Promotion of InvestHK London (front row, 2nd from right).

