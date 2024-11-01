Founded in Hong Kong since 1999, Outback Steakhouse has always been committed to providing customers with fresh and high-quality ingredients at reasonable prices, with an Australian theme. With 10 stores across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories, Outback Steakhouse will continue to strive to serve Hong Kong and meet the needs of its customers.

From now until December 15, two value special dishes, including Aussie Cheese Fries with Beacon and Crispy Fried Chicken Drumette, are priced at $25. With a minimum spend of $200, each table with 1 to 2 guests can order 1 special dish, 3 to 4 guests can order 2 special dishes. For every 2 additional guests can order another additional dish. The offer is available after 5pm everyday.From Monday to Friday, 3pm to 6:30pm, drink combos are up to 41% off, in addition to a variety of snacks and dessert special offers. Outback, Where Cheers Begin!If you join or renew your Prestige Membership between November 8 and December 15, you will receive five bonus coupons in addition to the original membership privileges. The bonus coupons include a free Aussie Cheese Fries with Bacon, a free Chocolate Thunder From Down Under, 50% off for beverage, 25% off for USDA Tomahawk Steak and 25% off for catering service.

November 15 to 30: Half price for the second steak, applicable for all steak dishes in the Daytime Specials and A La Carte menus. Discount will be applied to the lower price steak offer.

Themed “A Journey of Flavors, a Sharing of Taste”, the promotional video is about a father and son who work together to solve any challenge they face, symbolizing Outback's growth with customers over the years.

