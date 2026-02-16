Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Singapore, Epitome Global is a workforce intelligence and skills analytics company that helps organisations understand, develop and deploy talent in an AI-enabled economy. Combining data analytics, artificial intelligence and sector-specific expertise, Epitome Global supports public and private sector organisations in workforce planning, skills assessment and targeted upskilling. With approximately 1.3 million user profiles captured to date, Epitome Global leverages human capital analytics to power dashboards and workforce decision-making for enterprises and government agencies globally. Its platforms inform decisions around talent mobility, skills development and workforce transformation at scale.

