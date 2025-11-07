Compact Power Meets Technological Innovation
Engineered for personal, tactical, and professional use, the ArkPro series introduces a new benchmark in portable lighting. The ArkPro and ArkPro Ultra combine spot, pure flood, UV and laser, delivering a 4-in-1 lighting tool and industrial use. Integrated floodlight and spotlight into one flashlight meet multifunctional lighting needs.
Innovation that Meets Real-World Needs
The Lite model features a dedicated red light for night vision whereas Olight’s craftsmanship shines in the ArkPro Ultra, with a dual-color indicator and Arkbeat breathing light that changes color with use—bringing the flashlight to life.
The Ultra is more than just a tool, it provides companionship and protection.
Built for Versatility, Designed for Impact
From trails to everyday use, the ArkPro Series delivers intuitive, reliable performance. The lightweight ArkPro Lite features an eye-friendly red light, ideal for night vision. ArkPro is compact and provides high and low beam switching control, making it ideal for outdoor and industrial operations. The flagship ArkPro Ultra adds an ergonomic grip, smooth mode switching, a bright white beam, and precise green laser for targeting.
Experience the ArkPro Series at Milipol PARIS 2025
Get hands-on with the ArkPro series at Milipol Paris (November 18-21), Hall 5A, Booth D001. Explore the ArkPro Lite (95.95€), ArkPro in multiple finishes (119.95€–131.95€), and the flagship ArkPro Ultra (159.95€). See the beam, feel the build, and discover the difference.
Learn more: https://de.olight.com/s/GF12S8
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Olight
Olight enhances daily life with intelligent mobile lighting, blending cutting-edge function and artistic craftsmanship to serve users in over 100 countries. Committed to innovation, performance, and user experience, Olight delivers premium flashlights, headlamps, and tactical lighting tools for both everyday and professional use.
Follow Olight for updates, product launches, and behind-the-scenes content on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.
Olight GmbH